Protesters march in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA)- In Greenwood, at least 100 people took part in a peaceful march through town in response to the death of George Floyd.

“It really moved me, and I wanted to come and support,” said protester Latidra Coleman.

The crowd was escorted by a police cruiser, with some laying in the road as traffic passed. The crowd was diverse.



“It was kind of good seeing different races, different cultures, everybody showing love, having conversation,” said protester Vakista Goodman.

The event was organized by Black Lives Matter Greenwood. Activists called out the policing in the area.

Goodman said she wanted to see more conversations after the protest.

“Some rules changing, some laws changing. More policing in…our neighborhoods,” she said.

Organizer Bruce Wilson said law enforcement in the city and Greenwood County needs more oversight.

“I’ve been down here several times meeting with officials, and they don’t have a citizens review board,” Wilson said. “I’m going to still be pushing for that.”

The crowd confronted the Greenwood Police Chief about some of their concerns. Although the exchange was tense at times, it ended with the chief kneeling in solidarity with protesters.



“I understand the issues,” said Greenwood Police Chief Gerald Brooks. “I understand they’re upset, understandably so. All we want is a peaceful protest. And a big reason we are here is to support their right to protest and keep them safe.”