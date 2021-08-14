Protestors voice concern after Spartanburg sheriff makes decision on shooting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- A protest took place Saturday in Spartanburg after the sheriff’s office will not file charges against the shooter who killed a man on Southport Road.

Family and friends say they don’t believe full justice has been brought to 41-year-old Travis Draper who was found fatally shot in his car on August 5th.

We previously reported on the incident when it happened the morning of August 5th.

Firefighters found Draper, a husband and father of three kids, dead inside his car after he was shot driving down Southport Road.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man pulled up beside Draper at a red light and got into a verbal fight about being too close to the vehicle.

Deputies say when the light changed, both cars sped up.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said, “Mr. Draper drew his pistol and pointed the firearm at the other man. The other man saw draper pull a gun and pointed his own gun and shot one time towards Mr. Draper.”

After investigating the incident, the sheriff’s office concluded the man who killed Draper was not at fault.

“There is no code of laws that I’ve been made aware of that we can charge this young man. He did this in self-defense,” Wright said.

People who knew and loved Draper disagree with the sheriff’s conclusion.

Dozens joined together Saturday in protest with a message saying they think the shooting was senseless.

Family friend of Draper, Terry Sims said, “We just want some transparency. Something that was small, something you do every morning, go to work, it just blew up into something big. To tell me that there can be no charges filed against this man at all, that’s just ridiculous.”

Many are asking for the case to be looked into further.

Community activist Bruce Wilson said, “If the solicitor does not feel the need or necessity to send this to a grand jury, that he would respectfully send it to the attorney general’s office, we believe that there is more behind this than what we can see now.”

Sheriff Chuck Wright did say they are working with the solicitor’s office as he believes someone should have legally stayed at the scene when shooting in self-defense.