Protests continue Sunday in downtown Greenville in response to George Floyd’s death

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Protests are continuing in downtown Greenville Sunday in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis this week.

Crowds originally began gathering on Saturday in front of the Peace Center and resumed near Falls Park at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

  • Protests continue in downtown Greenville on Sunday. (WSPA)
City of Greenville officials announced on Friday that they are prepared for the peaceful protests scheduled to take place downtown this weekend.

“The City is aware of two planned peaceful protests this weekend in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, one on Saturday and one on Sunday,” City of Greenville Spokesperson Beth Brotherton said. “The Greenville Police Department is prepared, as always, for large gatherings of people in our downtown.”

Video below shows protesters cheering after one man was arrested in downtown Greenville on Sunday.

