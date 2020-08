Sons of Confederacy protested at a Confederate statue in downtown Greenville on Saturday. (WSPA)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Protests and counter-protests are being held at a Confederate statue in downtown Greenville on Saturday.

One group protested against the statue, while the Sons of Confederacy counter- protested the removal of the statue on Main Street.

Sons of Confederacy protested at a Confederate statue in downtown Greenville on Saturday. (WSPA)

Sons of Confederacy protested at a Confederate statue in downtown Greenville on Saturday. (WSPA)

Sons of Confederacy protested at a Confederate statue in downtown Greenville on Saturday. (WSPA)

According to the City of Greenville website, the Confederate Monument is located in Springwood Cemetery and was erected in 1891. The soldier was made using James Ligon, a local Confederate soldier, as its model.