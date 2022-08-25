GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Public Education Partners Greenville County works to build connections between the private sector and public schools. They support teachers students and families and work to provide every day to support, strengthen and advance public education and student achievement in Greenville County Schools.

President and CEO Catherine Schumacher talks with 7 News about how you can help teachers and students back to school in very practical ways.

Communicating with teachers and principals is key, she said. Teachers will likely email parents or community members at businesses and churches with needs and that’s a great way to stay in touch.

Donations help as well including books, financial donations, gifts to PTA’s and volunteering. Visit a teachers website with a wish list, donorschoose.org or check on Amazon Wishlist.

Volunteer opportunities can be found here at Mentor Upstate or Greenville Mentoring Collaborative