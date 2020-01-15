Public invited to give input on County Square project ahead of City Council vote

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville City Council has a big decision to make on what could be a billion dollar project.

Council is voting on the proposed redevelopment of County Square, which sits on about 37 acres of county property in downtown Greenville. Tuesday, city leaders hosted the first of two listening sessions to find out what the public wants out of this project.



“[It’s] probably the biggest vote we’ll take that I can foresee in the next four years,” said Dorothy Dowe, who is a member at large of Greenville City Council.

Tuesday, citizens had the opportunity to learn about the project and provide input at a drop-in listening session. Some of the topics covered including traffic concerns, the physical size of the project, and affordable housing. The county is proposing spending $2 million over five years on affordable housing in the Haynie-Sirrine neighborhood. One woman told 7News she dosen’t think that’s enough.

“I want my voice to be heard,” said Patricia Pringle. “I’m concerned about affordable housing…I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth.”

Others who live nearby declined to go on camera, but said they’re concerned about traffic and the height of buildings.

The CEO of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, Carlos Phillips, said he thinks the project would help the local economy.

“It has potential to be very transformational for our community to really take it to the next level,” Phillips said.

In October, the city Planning Commission voted to pass the proposal for the project but with modifications, including lowering the maximum building height from 20 stories to 12 stories and only allowing four buildings that tall.

Next Wednesday, City Council will vote on the first of two readings of the proposal.

There will be another listening session Thursday at the Greenville Water Community Room at 517 W. Washington in Greenville from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

City Council will receive the comments from those listening sessions ahead of the vote at a special called meeting next Wednesday, January 22. The public is invited to sign up online to speak at that meeting.