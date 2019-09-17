Public invited to give input on proposed zoning ordinance for Unity Park neighborhood

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- As Unity Park gets closer to construction, the City of Greenville and the Greenville Housing Fund are asking for the public’s input on the neighborhood surrounding the park.

Monday, members of the community had the chance to drop in and see the proposed zoning ordinance for the area and give feedback.

Unity Park will be about 60 acres, but the proposed zoning ordinance will cover about 360 acres in and around the park.

Site preparation is underway for part of the park but before construction gets started in January, the city is trying to nail down the zoning ordinances for the area.

“We came out to see what the plan looks like and how far along we’ve come,” said Frank Valasek, who lives near the future western entrance to the park.

The “Unity Park Character District” encompasses the area between West Washington Street and the Norfolk Southern rail line, as well as the area between the Greenville Sanitation Facility and downtown.

With a multi-million dollar park coming to the area, property values are expected to skyrocket, according to Bryan Brown, who is the the president and CEO of the Greenville Housing Fund. The city is trying to guard against gentrification by partnering with the Greenville Housing Fund to build affordable units on about eight acres as part of the park.

“That’s the whole point is to provide a range of affordable options so we can be as inclusive as possible across the income spectrum,” Brown said.

City leaders are looking to build townhouses or other similarly dense units to provide affordable housing. One woman interested in living there told 7News that’s a concern for her.

“That is a big concern to me is to be able to shop near where you live and to have elevators, especially if you’re going to cater to any senior citizens,” said Laura Drummond, a Greenville resident interested in Unity Park’s affordable housing.

The draft of zoning guidelines for the Unity Park neighborhood are set to go before City Council for a vote in November.

The public is invited to another drop in meeting about the park and the surrounding neighborhood Tuesday, September 17 in the Community Room Greenville Water on West Washington Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.