Public reacts after police chief resigns

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The new year begins with Greenville’s top cop stepping down and Greenville County’s elected sheriff appealing a conviction for misconduct of a public officer.

Most people 7News asked about this Wednesday said they didn’t want to comment or they didn’t know enough to form an opinion, but a few people, including one local activist, said they think the people here deserve better.

Aaliyah Chludzinski, who lives in Mauldin, said the departures makes her think twice about trusting law enforcement.

“It’s like can we trust y’all or can we not?” she said. “So we need better people. Like better police officers to do their job.”

Shereline Bradley said she’s glad they’re facing consequences, and she thinks they should have been punished more severely.

“You can’t honor and say ‘I swear to uphold the law’ and then break the law,” she said.

A jury found Will Lewis guilty of misconduct after prosecutors argued that he used taxpayer money to pursue an affair with his assistant. An investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division didn’t lead to charges against Miller, but it found evidence that he worked to have a charge of public intoxication dropped against a wealthy businessman who donated to a foundation that funds the police department.

Bradley said she dosen’t think that’s fair.

“You can’t honor half of the people and then don’t honor the others,” she said.

Activist Traci Fant said she’s not surprised by the accusations against Miller, but she is disappointed. She hopes whoever leads the police department next is someone who understands the Greenville community.

“Hire someone that’s more familiar with the dynamics of Greenville versus bringing someone in,” Fant said. “I think that that right there would already set a different status for us, and also as far as the people who are voting for the next sheriff, make sure that they vet the next sheriff.”