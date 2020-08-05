Public responds to movie theaters reopening in South Carolina

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – The doors are now open again at most movie theaters in the upstate.

Parking lots in front of those theaters are empty and have been because of COVID-19, but with Governor Henry McMaster allowing people to go back into theaters, the big question is will they?

While Covid numbers are going up, venues which hold large crowds can reopen and that includes movie theaters.

Bryan and Brycen Davis, father and son, welcome the green light, they like to go to the movies to watch comedies.

“We’re going to have to get back to opening stuff sooner or later.” movie goer, Bryan Davis said.

Governor McMaster announced that reopening could begin for venues, but with stipulations.

Both employees and customers must wear masks and seating is limited to 50% or 250 people, whichever is less.

However, even with the precautions, not everyone is ready to sit in front of the big screen.

“I hate that someone’s work place is closing, but I also don’t personally want to go somewhere where I’m inside for a prolonged period of time,” Lucy Lynch said.

A statement from WestGate Mall concerning the theatre in their facility reads in part, “our retailers and tenants are responsible for operations within their own spaces, but we do expect them to comply with any applicable governmental orders.”

For frequent ticket holders like Joey Marrone, the chance to get into theaters can’t come soon enough.

“I think its past time. I just think that a lot of this fear factor that has been discussed and elevated is taking us to a level of unsocialization that is not healthy,” Joey Marrone said.

With Hollywood being shut down because of COVID-19, new movies have not been produced or released, so when people return to theaters they’ll probably have to watch reruns.

The regal theater inside Westgate Mall is scheduled to open this week.