BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Publix has announced they will be shifting their hours to better accommodate the battle against COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, the grocer and pharmacy said that all stores companywide will be closing at 8 p.m. starting March 14.
Publix says the change was done to “better serve customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock products.”
Publix says the change in schedule will last until further notice.
LATEST POSTS
- South Carolina’s price gouging law now in effect
- Spain to follow Italy into lockdown as virus cases soar
- Apple temporarily shuts stores worldwide to fight virus
- Police: Child with COVID-19 received autograph from infected Jazz player during Celtics game
- Publix adjusts store hours due to COVID-19 preparation