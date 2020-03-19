Publix announces senior shopping hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

LAKELAND, F.L. (WSPA) – Publix is changing their store hours to help accommodate senior shoppers.

The company is designating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. as senior shopping hours for customers age 65 and over.

This change in hours will begin Tuesday, March 24, and continue until further notice, according to a press release.

Publix Pharmacy will also open at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to serve the senior population.

According to the CDC, individuals over the age of 65 are at increased risk of complications from the coronavirus. Publix is offering these expanded hours to better support our elder community.

For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.