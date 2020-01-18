Puerto Rico governor fires emergency management director

PUERTO RICO (AP) – Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez has fired the director of the island’s emergency management agency after the discovery of a warehouse filled with water, cots and other supplies as the U.S. territory struggles to recover from a strong earthquake.

The governor said Saturday in removing Carlos Acevedo that “it is unforgivable that resources were kept in the warehouse” while thousands have struggled since the recent 6.4 magnitude quake shook the island’s south.

Vázquez says she has ordered an investigation, noting that the goods had sat unused in the warehouse since Hurricane Maria battered Puerto Rico in September 2017.

