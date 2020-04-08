Puerto Rico wants flight ban from US hot spots

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at La Fortaleza, the official residence of the governor of Puerto Rico, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Gov. Vazquez announced Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 that she plans to run for governor in the 2020 general elections after repeatedly stating she was not interested in the position when she was appointed leader following political upheaval in the U.S. territory earlier this year. (AP Photo/Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo, File)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor is asking federal officials to ban all flights from U.S. cities with a high number of coronavirus cases to help prevent the spread in the U.S. territory.

The petition by Gov. Wanda Vázquez to the Federal Aviation Administration comes as officials accuse some visitors of taking medicine to lower their fevers to avoid being placed in quarantine. National Guard members screen people at the island’s main international airport.

The National Guard has said at least two passengers from New York who lowered their fever with medication are now hospitalized in the island with COVID-19.