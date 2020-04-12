1  of  14
Puppies get new homes after left in front of southeast Fresno fire station

News

by: Paul Schlesinger

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A group of puppies found new homes Saturday after they were left at the doorstep of a southeast Fresno fire station, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters at Station 8, at the southwest corner of Butler and Cedar avenues, went outside after hearing whimpering and found five female puppies in a crate, said fire department spokesman Robert Castillo.

They hoped the puppies would be picked up for adoption or they would have to reach out to a local shelter to help with connecting the dogs with new owners.

Castillo said four of the puppies were already called for and one was adopted by a family that named their new companion Sky Marshmallow.

The last remaining dog at the fire station was adopted by the afternoon.

The fire department reminded the public that fire stations are not a location to drop off animals and to contact a local shelter to care for unwanted animals.

Courtesy of Fresno Fire Department

