CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A group of puppies that were stolen during a home robbery that ended with a car chase and a crash has been safely recovered, the York County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a burglary in the Charlotte area Friday night near 300 Tribune Drive in northwest Charlotte. Upon arrival, officers encountered the suspects, who fled in a vehicle and a lengthy pursuit ensued all the way across the South Carolina border into Fort Mill, where the suspects wrecked their vehicle near Springdale Road and tried to flee on foot. CMPD initially said a suspect fired a gunshot as officers approached, but later said they were not shot at, however, doorbell camera video obtained by Queen City News appears to have captured gunfire.

York County deputies and a K9 team were able to track down the suspects and they were arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Bulldog puppies were found to have been stolen during the burglary, they were recovered, and returned home. CMPD initially said there were two suspects, which later increased to three. One of those suspects, 24-year-old Tyron Watson, was arrested and faces a slew of charges including burglary and motor vehicle larceny.

Officers respond to burglary, shot at, led on chase

No injuries were reported. Det. Trietley is the lead on the case and this remains an active investigation.