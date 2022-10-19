GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A puppy that was rescued along with her sister after the remnants of Hurricane Ian rolled through Guilford County now has a new home and a big job.

Stormi is the newest member of the K9 team with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

A good Samaritan found Stormi and her sister Hurricane abandoned in a box the night after the storm hit.

Photo of Storm provided by Sergeant Osbourne of GCSO

The puppies were then taken to Guilford County Animal Services. After undergoing several examinations and checkups, sheriff’s office officials claimed Stormi as their own, shortening her name to Storm.

She was picked up just before noon on Tuesday and will now be trained to help find drugs.