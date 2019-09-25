Purple Heart found in Upstate flea market reunited with Vietnam veteran

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Several Vietnam War-era medals have been reunited with their original owner Tuesday after they were found in a flea market in Greer.

Heather Guy’s mission began when she was shopping with her son at the Barnyard Flea Market in Greer when she stumbled upon two boxes of war medals hiding in a pile of Hot Wheels.

Among the medals was a Purple Heart with the name Raymond E. Mitchell inscribed on the back.

After our original story aired, Mitchell reached out to 7 News.

Tuesday, Guy and Mitchell came together in downtown Greenville to return the medals.