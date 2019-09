Purple Heart found in Upstate flea market reunited with Vietnam veteran

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Several Vietnam War-era medals have been reunited with their original owner Tuesday after they were found in a flea market in Greer.

Heather Guyโ€™s mission began when she was shopping with her son at the Barnyard Flea Market in Greer when she stumbled upon two boxes of war medals hiding in a pile of Hot Wheels.

Among the medals was a Purple Heart with the name Raymond E. Mitchell inscribed on the back.

After our original story aired, Mitchell reached out to 7 News.

Tuesday, Guy and Mitchell came together in downtown Greenville to return the medals.