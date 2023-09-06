WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – In 1968, Donald Osborne was living with his wife’s parents when their home burned to the ground.

“And one of my sister-in-law’s has at a little dog…,” Osborne told 7 NEWS. “Well, we went back the next morning to find it and the mailbox was on the highway. Well, my father-in-law, he looked in the mailbox and there was one piece of mail. He told me, he said, ‘I believe this is for you.’ It was it was my draft notice.”

Osborne said that feeling was terrible.

“I went to Vietnam March the second, I got wounded May the second,” Osborne said. “I’m telling you war is no joke.”

Osborne is a Purple Heart veteran.

He served in infantry on the front lines in the Army.

“I was hit13 times from the top of my head to my feet,” he added. “I got my left foot blown off. I got hit six times and in my right leg, I got hit four times. In my right side, they took out 75 percent of my liver. I had a chunk of metal in my chin. I got a chunk of metal right here.”

He said the doctors told him he could die at any moment.

“And I told him, I said, ain’t no way I’m dying,” Osborne said. “But I believe if I had given up I would have died.”

Osborne had a wife and a baby on the way.

“And I tell people are good Lord saved me,” said Osborne.

He explained he wouldn’t wish his experience on anyone.

“I suffer from PTSD. I got weakness from you know all these injuries,” Osborne said. “I have trouble walking on my legs sometimes.”

Osborne said he relies on his faith, his family, and his dog Rusty to get him through.

“You may knock me down but you’re not gonna keep me down,” Osborne said proudly. “I’m gonna get back up.”

He said it’s an honor to have a Purple Heart… He just wishes he didn’t have to get hurt to receive it.

Osborne said he’s just grateful to be alive.

Donald Osborne, Thank You for Your Service.

