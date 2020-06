GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Relentless Church is hosting a non-denominational event this evening aimed a creating “a space for unity and solidarity in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and the country’s civil unrest.”

According to the release, the event, called “Pursuit to Peace,” will be held at TD Stage at the Peace Center, located at 300 S. Main St. in Greenville at 6 p.m.