‘Put forth a little bit of effort’: Greenville County Schools Superintendent talks virtual learning dress code

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Students in Greenville County will need to put some effort into their appearance when they’re learning online in the upcoming school year.

“Don’t just roll out of bed and show up right there in front of the camera,” said Greenville County Schools Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster.

Greenville County parent Lindsey Savage says she dosen’t think the district should be strict with the dress code for online learning.

“I think they should wear whatever they want,” she said. “Let them wear costumes. I don’t care.”

But she said she also sees both sides.

“I personally think it’s a little ridiculous, but I also think that it’s okay I guess,” Savage said.

Royster said when in doubt, dress up rather than down.

“Put forth a little bit of effort,” he said. “You maybe don’t have to dress exactly like you would coming to school, but a good rule of thumb, so you avoid a problem, dress like you’re going to school.”

Royster said enforcement would be “something the teacher would address with the parent.”

According to a spokesperson, Pickens County Schools aren’t enforcing their dress code for virtual learning in the upcoming school year, but they are enforcing their technology policies, which would prohibit students showing up to virtual school without wearing clothes or wearing clothing with profanities.

A spokesperson from District 5 Schools of Spartanburg County said they are still developing a dress code for virtual learning, but students are expected to dress appropriately while on a video conference with a teacher.