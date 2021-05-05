Put your dog’s photo on a beer can!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Budweiser Beer on Monday launched Pupweiser, a contest to select one lucky dog to be on this year’s holiday beer cans.

Dog owners can visit this site to create a prototype.

To enter, contestants can visit Budweiser’s Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram between May 3 and May 8, post a picture of their dog, and use the hashtag #PupweiserContest.

Experts from Budweiser will select a final four, which the public can vote on between May 10 and May 12.

The winner will be announced on May 14 and will be featured on Budweiser’s special edition holiday cans.

To celebrate the contest, Budweiser is donating $25,000 to the Pets & People Foundation, “a nonprofit that offers pet-assisted therapy visits to people who could use some healing joy in their days.”

