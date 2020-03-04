Putnam County releases names of missing people

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton has released a list of names of people who are missing after overnight storms that produced tornadoes.

The first list had approximately 80 people, only 38 people are still unaccounted for as of 10 p.m.

The people who are missing include:

  • Rachel Baughman                                                                  
  • Katherine Julian
  • Doreen Black
  • Ryan Hunter
  • Penny Penelope Cole
  • Phyllis Burchett
  • Charles Spurlock
  • Diana and Robert Smith
  • Michael Bowers
  • Iris Walker
  • Dwight Gentry
  • Rocky Smith
  • Stella Zuller
  • Ryan Packinghan
  • Dustin Kingsland
  • David Phillips
  • Maureen Langford & Andi Otis
  • Lisa Burgess
  • Edward Carter
  • Tommy Knight
  • Robin & Bethany Babb
  • Joey Dedemicis
  • Joe Murphy Jr.
  • Denton Nelson
  • Glen & Anthony Phillips
  • Rick Stegill
  • Tracy & Cody McGhee
  • Peyton Jackson
  • Colton Matheney
  • Kathy Koch
  • Joe Yoder

If you are on this list, please call Putnam County at (931) 646-4636.

