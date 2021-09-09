Quarantined students may return to school 3 days earlier with PCR test in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County students, who have been quarantined due to COVID-19, will soon be able to return to school three days earlier if they are symptom free.

Greenville County Schools said to qualify, students must receive a negative result on a COVID-19 PCR test no sooner than day 5 of their quarantine period.

As soon as the negative PCR test result has been received, that result should be submitted via email along with the student’s name, school, and, if available, the student i.d. number.

GSC staff will respond with a return date, which cannot be earlier than day 8.

Students will not be allowed back in school until the GCS Medical staff has validated the test results and provided an updated return date, school officials said.

This option is not available to students who are in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test. It is only for those who are on quarantine and have no symptoms of COVID-19.

GCS has partnered with DHEC and MAKO Medical Laboratories to provide FREE COVID-19 drive-through testing at three sites across the county (Northside Park, MT Anderson, and Fountain Inn High School).

These testing sites will open next Monday, September 13, and are restricted for use by GCS employees and students only. No appointments are necessary.