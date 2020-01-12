Queen attends church on eve of meeting over Harry and Meghan

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II arrives to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, Sunday Jan. 12, 2020. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have declared they will “work to become financially independent” as part of a surprise announcement saying they wish “to step back” as senior members of the royal family. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has attended church at her Sandringham estate ahead of a crisis meeting to work out a future for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, after their decision to walk away from royal roles.

The queen has summoned Harry, his elder brother, Prince William, and their father, Prince Charles, to the rural retreat in eastern England for a meeting on Monday.

The royal summit reflects the queen’s desire to contain the fallout from Harry and Meghan’s decision to “step back” as senior royals, work to become financially independent and split their time between Britain and North America.

