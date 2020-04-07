Queen pays tribute to world’s health workers in video message on Twitter

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II paid tribute to the world’s healthcare workers in a touching video posted on Twitter.

The message comes on behalf of the royal family on “World Health Day” and in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The video includes many images of the royals honoring healthcare workers in the past.

“In testing times, we often observe that the best of the human spirit comes to the fore; the dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives and other health workers, in these most challenging of circumstance, is an example to us all,” Queen Elizabeth said.

The message comes two days after the Queen’s televised address to the United Kingdom on the fight against the coronavirus.

Her son, Prince Charles, has recovered after testing positive.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was put in intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

On Tuesday morning, a spokesperson said Johnson was in stable condition overnight and in good spirits.