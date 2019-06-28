Quest Leadership Academy lawyers file appeal after SC Charter School Dist. votes to revoke charter, close school

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Quest Leadership Academy’s lawyers filed an appeal this week after the South Carolina Charter School District decided to revoke the school’s charter and close the school.

According to a news release from Quest Leadership Academy Principal Kristin White, the school’s legal team has asked in their appeal to delay any closure until a full case can be heard, citing discriminatory practices against the “overwhelmingly minority student community at the charter school.”

“We don’t think we should be closed, and especially with such short notice in the middle of summer,” Quest Board Chair Al Gray. “This creates a huge hardship on our students, families, staff and this community if we are forced to close mid-July with so little notice. We believe it is fair to allow us to stay open through the new school year so the lawyers can work through their details while we work to help our students learn and achieve.”

According to the release, the school’s appeal and request for a stay was filed in the South Carolina Administrative Law Court and a hearing is expected to take place soon.

Quest Leadership Academy, which serves students in pre-kindergarten through 5th grade, has also filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina Public Charter School District.

That suit alleges that discrimination played a role in the school district’s decision to order their school to be closed.

According to the release, approximately 96 percent of the school’s 235 students are African American and more than 90 percent live in poverty.

On June 13, the school district’s board upheld district staff’s recommendation to close Quest effective July 15 in a split vote of 3-2.

The school district’s board reportedly cited concerns of student achievement at the charter school, which has been open for five years.

Quest officials said the district “misinterpreted student data” and made “faulty assumptions.”

“It’s not a secret to us, to our students or to their families that our academic achievement rates are lower than they should be, but we also know that our students are doing better for every year they are at Quest Leadership Academy,” White said. “Like other schools, we continually analyze our student data and review how we teach our students. We adjust the teaching and other support efforts such as tutoring or after-school services to help our students, and that will continue.”

Quest Leadership Academy is located at 29 Ridgeway Drive in Greenville.

Read a copy of Quest Leadership Academy’s lawsuit against the South Carolina Public Charter School District and Superintendent Elliot Smalley below: