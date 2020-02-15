Questions remain after body found in Union County ravine

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A Union County family is searching for answers. They told 7 News a loved one they have been searching for over the last month has been found dead. They said his body was found in a wooded area behind a church near Williams Street.

The Union County Sheriff hasn’t been able to share too much about this case since they are still investigating.​ However we now know a body has been found in a ravine behind the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Union County. ​

Tears pouring after Mark Ammons told us, the coroner gave him devastating news.

“My son was so smart, he could have been anything he wanted to be and for something like this to happen, it kills me,” said Mark Ammons, the father of Mark Kevin Ammons Jr.

He told us his son, Mark Kevin Ammons Jr. who they have been looking for over the last month is dead. He was last heard from January 19th.​

His stepmom told us he called some family, telling them he just got robbed at a store not too far from the ravine where a body was found Friday. ​

“That was the last time anyone ever heard from him. He just said, I got to go, I got to go,” Mark Kevin Ammons Jr.’s stepmom, Teresa Ammons told 7 News.

Since then, his family told us they have been looking far and wide, trying to track him down.​

“I’ve been everywhere you could possibly think of,” Ammons told us.

They told us they got a call Friday that no parent ever wants to get.​

“A lot of questions got to be answered,” said Ammons.

Ammons told us his son was found in a ravine. But he said he has no idea what his son was doing in this area.​

“I guess maybe denial. A lot of hoping and hanging on, wishing on a prayer type deal,” said Brandon Sturkey, Mark Kevin Ammons Jr.’s cousin.

As the family tries to heal, they told us there are too many lingering questions. But right now they’re focusing on the man Mark Kevin Ammons Jr. was, a loving father, son and brother.​

“He loved seeing people smile, he loved to see people laugh. He was the center of the party. I can’t stress enough, his world was his sons,” said Sturkey.

We asked the Union County sheriff if they suspect any foul play in this case.​ He told us it’s too early to tell. They also couldn’t confirm the identity of the body they found.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.