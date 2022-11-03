BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The grandfather of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Henry “Bubba” Moss Sr. was found deceased near the roadway in the 9900 block of Highway 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham Landing Road just north of Girard.

Preliminary investigation indicates that he was struck while in the roadway by an unknown vehicle that left the scene. Crash investigators believe Moss Sr. had a flat tire and was walking back to his home when the crash happened.

The Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information leading to the suspect responsible for the hit-and-run fatality. If you have information on the incident, call 706-554-2133 or send an email to J.Wylds@BCSO-ga.org

Quinton’s biological dad, Henry Moss Jr., has gone through a string of recent losses with his son presumed to be dead nearly a month ago, his mother passing away last week, and his father this week.