GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A rabid bat and a raccoon have been confirmed in the Upstate.

According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the bat was located near Queens Drive and Rocky Gap Road in Oconee County. It tested positive for rabies.

Three cats were exposed and will be quarantined as required.

A raccoon found near Weatherby Drive and Whitbread Court in Greenville. It tested positive for rabies.

Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required.

If you believe you, someone you know or your pets have come in contact with this Oconee County bat, or Greenville County raccoon or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Public Health Anderson office at (864) 372-3270, or Upstate Greenville-Spartanburg office at (864) 372-3270 during normal business hours.