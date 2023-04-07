DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) —The Davidson County Health Department has reported a positive case of rabies near the Silver Valley area.

DCHD says they got a report of a 7-month-old calf that was euthanized on Sunday after behaving strangely, losing significant weight and showing increased salivation over several weeks.

On Tuesday, lab results confirmed that the calf was positive for the rabies virus.

Officials say that the calf was isolated after first showing signs of illness and the Department of Agriculture is involved to determine quartine requirements for other cows in the pasture. No human exposure has been confirmed.

Rabies is 99.9% fatal in humans, do not touch an unknown or wild animal with your bare hands. Humans who may have been exposed to rabies should immediately begin postexposure prophylaxis (PEP) treatment.

The Davidson County Health Department will host a free rabies clinic on April 20. The clinic will take place at Bethany United Methodist Church, located at 193 Bethany Road, Lexington, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

North Carolina law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies by 4 months of age and kept current. Animals must be at least 3 months of age to be vaccinated against rabies. All humans and animals must remain inside their vehicles at all times.