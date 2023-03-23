ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed Thursday that a rabid skunk was found in Anderson County.

The skunk was found near Indian Trail and Ogden Drive in Townville.

The skunk was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on March 21, 2023, and was confirmed to have rabies the following day.

According to DHEC, no people are known to have been exposed to the skunk at this time.

One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this skunk or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Anderson office at (864) 260-5585

Call (888) 847-0902 during normal business hours or after hours and on holidays.