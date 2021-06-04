Rabid skunk reported in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A rabid skunk has been reported in Spartanburg County.

DHEC confirmed that a skunk found between Abner Creek Rd. and Kist Rd. in Greer tested positive June 2 for rabies. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined.

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader.

If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet may have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Spartanburg office at (864) 596-3327 during normal business hours or after-hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902.

This skunk is the fourth animal in Spartanburg County to test positive for rabies in 2021.