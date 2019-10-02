Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Officials said dog killed a raccoon Thursday that later tested positive for rabies.

The Henderson County Department of Public Health said a dog got into a fight with the raccoon on September 26 in Mills River.

Animal control found the dead raccoon and tested it for rabies. The test results came back Saturday as positive.

The dog was up-to-date on its rabies vaccine but will be quarantined for 45 days to monitor for signs of rabies.

Officials said this was the first positive rabies case in Henderson County this year.

Other animals or pets may have been in contact with the raccoon. Henderson County residents should be on the look out for any unusual behaviors or sicknesses in their pets or wildlife.

Anyone who may have come in contact with rabies should call the a Communicable Disease Nurse with the Department of Public Health at (828) 694-6019 immediately. If a pet was exposed, call the Henderson County Sheriff Office’s Animal Enforcement Division at (828) 697-4911.