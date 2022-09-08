(Greenville, S.C. ) -It’s a show for a cause happening here in Greenville’s iconic Radio Room Saturday, September 10.

Doors open at 6 PM so you can get a great spot to see headliner Brother Oliver and other live music and support Loaves and Fishes.

Naomi Horne, Director of Philanthropy said she rescues food from restaurants and grocery stores that can’t use it.

Your donation or attendance at the concert Saturday will help feed hundreds of thousands in Greenville each year.

Purchase tickets or learn more information about the venue head to Radio Room website you can learn more about Loaves and Fishes here and to hear more from Brother Oliver check out their website.