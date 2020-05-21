Rain and flooding in Pickens county

Easley, SC (WSPA) – As rain swept across the upstate, it left creeks full and streets flooding. When it rains Matthew Bennett and his family keep a close eye on a local creek.

“In February our house completely flooded and this is the second time. It didn’t make it into the house today, but it was very close.” Homeowner, Matthew Bennett said.

The homeowner says he’s trying to find a resolution, cunty officials say they’re working too.

“The county has actually utilized a third-party engineer to look at some of the county road and look at the county pipes.” Pickens County Emergency Management, Pierce Womack said.

As the rain continues to fall, more help arrives for the Bennett’s, Friends wading through the water to bring more sand to fill bags.

“The flood plane is supposed to be on this side of the road.” Bennett said.

Now homeowners have to figure out how to keep this from happening again, officials say there are a lot of factors.

“Someone adding a swimming pool to their backyard building a garage and outbuilding or something like that and all those things affect the water flow.” Womack said.

Family says this isn’t the first time flooding like this has happened during a big rain. They plan to reach out to county officials for direction, before it happens again.

County officials say they are willing to work with Home Owners Associations and even directly with home owners to resolve the issue.