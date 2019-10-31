Rain doesn’t stop Halloween festivities for Spartanburg neighborhood

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The rain didn’t stop some folks from going all out for Halloween.

“When I was little, there was always that one house in my neighborhood that was the crazy house we had to go to, and I just thought, ‘I want to be that house,'” Lindsay Webster said.

If anyone loves Halloween, it’s Lindsay Webster. It’s a day she looks forward to all year long.

“I usually have just over 2,000 trick-or-treaters,” Webster said. “Usually, I spend around $300-350 at the Dollar Tree to get enough candy.”

Webster has decorated her house for the spooky holiday every year for about 20 years.

“It’s kind of a madhouse, but it’s a good, fun madhouse,” she said.

And the community has noticed.

“Sometimes we have a good line all the way out to the sidewalk,” Webster said. “But tonight, with the rain, I don’t think we’re going to have that problem, sadly.”

Webster has already felt the impact from the gloomy weather, saying it caused her to have to do more work than usual, getting everything ready for the trick-or-treaters.

“All of my gravestones have been blowing around. Then, I have to fix all the fuses. Everything blew overnight. Water got in all the lines,” she said.

But Webster stayed optimistic and was hoping parents would still bring their little ghosts and goblins to her haunted abode. And they did.

“I do not run out of candy, no matter the hour,” she said.

Webster told 7 News the rain won’t scare her away.

“Halloween people, we persevere,” she said.