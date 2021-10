ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Rain has flooded part of a roadway in Anderson County and crews have rescued someone trapped in the area Thursday morning.

Part of Scott’s Bridge Road is blocked at this time. This is near Hwy 81.

Chief Andy Ginn with Hopewell Fire-Rescue said one person was trapped. That person has now been rescued and is safe.

Photos below show the water rescue:

Crews rescued a stranded person in floodwaters on Scott’s Bridge Rd. in Anderson Co. Thursday morning. (WSPA)

