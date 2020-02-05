Rain, potential severe weather moving into Upstate, WNC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Storm Team 7 has been tracking potential severe weather that could start moving into the area throughout the day Wednesday.

Carolinas’ Chief Meteorologist Christy Henderson said showers with isolated thunderstorms will start Wednesday.

Rain will increase area wide by Wednesday night and thunderstorms will continue increasing by early Thursday.

Storms will continue throughout the day Thursday, causing a risk of flooding and severe weather.

Areas around the Upstate could possibly see up to an estimated six inches of rain.

Showers are expected to taper off late Thursday night, but another chance of rain will return on Saturday.

