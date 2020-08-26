Randstad US, adidas to bring over 500 warehouse jobs to Spartanburg

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – Randstad US is hiring for more than 500 warehouse job openings for adidas in Spartanburg.

Candidates looking for job opportunities can apply through an online portal here or attend an upcoming drive-through job fair. If hired, workers will be Randstad employees who are contracted for on-site employment at adidas.

Tuesday, August 25th, Randstad will begin accepting applications during a weekly drive-through job fair taking place at adidas (685 Cedar Crest Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301):

Tuesday, August 25th – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 27th – 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday August 29th – 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information about the weekly drive-through job fairs, call 864-381-7877.

Randstad is hiring entry-level warehouse workers, order processors and fulfillment team members paying $12.50 to $13.25 an hour based upon the shift. Full-time positions are available immediately. Randstad is hiring for all shifts:

Days: Monday – Thursday 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Nights: Monday – Thursday 6:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Weekends: Friday – Sunday 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“We’ve seen an increase in job orders for warehouse jobs, especially as we enter a peak staffing cycle as retailers prepare for the holiday season,” said Sherry Dixon, senior vice president, Randstad US. “As we get more people back to work, safety is of the utmost importance, and we’ve implemented many protocols and guidelines to keep our workers safe and on the job.”

Weekly incentives are being offered by Randstad. Candidates can earn paid time off their first month. They may be eligible for bonuses, holiday pay and a pay increase during the first two months of employment. Additionally, candidates may receive adidas products and gift cards, and if hired, they can enjoy a discount when visiting the company store.

“This is a great opportunity for job candidates who are looking for something new and rewarding that has the potential to turn into something long-term with a great client,” said Dixon. “We are in search of dedicated warehouse associates who are looking for a safe, team-oriented and clean environment.”

Job seekers unable to attend the drive-through job fairs are encouraged to apply through an online portal or call the local Randstad office at 864-381-7877. Applicants must be 18 years of age and pass a drug screen and background check.