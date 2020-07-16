Rapper Kanye West files for Oklahoma presidential ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Rap superstar Kanye West has qualified to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot, the first state where he met the requirements before the filing deadline. But there is confusion over whether he’s actually running.

An Oklahoma elections spokeswoman says a West representative submitted paperwork and the $35,000 filing fee Wednesday for the state’s Nov. 3 ballot. The filing comes amid conflicting reports about whether the rapper-producer-entrepreneur is running.

A West adviser told New York Magazine Tuesday that West was out, but TMZ reports his campaign Wednesday filed with the Federal Election Commission. West has already missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states.

