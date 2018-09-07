Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26 of apparent overdose

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Mac Miller performs on the Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

(WFLA) - Rapper Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose on Friday, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, Miller was found dead around noon at his home in San Fernando Valley.

He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.