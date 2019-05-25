Rare blanket octopus found on Florida beach Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Blanket octopus ( FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Blanket octopus ( FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute) [ + - ]

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Wildlife Research Institute biologists collected a female blanket octopus found by a turtle surveyor on Delray Beach on Thursday.

The octopus was brought back to the FWC's Research Institute, where DNA samples were collected for the institute's tissue bank.

The animal will be preserved and cataloged.

The FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute says the blanket octopus is rarely seen.

Females can grow more than six feet, while males are barely an inch long.