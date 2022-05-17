MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A man who was charged in connection with the death of Brittanee Drexel, allegedly confessed to the crime and led officials to the location of the body, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Georgetown County officials have confirmed at a news conference Monday that remains found Wednesday in a wooded area along Old Town Avenue in Harmony Township are those of Drexel, who went missing more than a decade ago.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said the remains were found and identified through dental records.

Raymond Moody, 62, of Georgetown, is charged with murder, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to warrants.

Warrants show Moody allegedly caused Drexel’s death by manual strangulation on or about April 25, 2009. Moody also allegedly sexually battered Drexel on the same night, according to the warrants.

15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said evidence shows Drexel was raped and killed at the Santee River and then her body was taken to Old Town Avenue.

In 2016, an FBI agent said Drexel was abducted, gang-raped, shot to death and thrown into an alligator-infested swamp, citing a statement from a prison inmate. On Monday, Richardson said it is now null and void.

News13 asked the FBI on Monday for a statement regarding the alligator pit allegations and whether or not Timothy Da’Shaun Taylor, who was named a person of interest in the disappearance, was still connected to the case. The FBI sent the following statement:

“Throughout the investigation, law enforcement followed multiple leads to wherever they led us based on the information we had at the time,” the statement reads. “We have an obligation to follow leads to their conclusion. The person we believe is responsible for Brittanee’s murder has been charged.”

In 2011, News13 confronted Moody who said he knew nothing about the case and told our reporter to leave or he would call the police.