REAL ID to be required for SC drivers 1 year from today

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – In exactly one year, every driver in South Carolina who plans to fly will be required to carry a REAL ID.

The REAL ID looks just like your regular driver’s license, but will have a gold star in the right top corner.

The purpose of this ID is to standardize government-issued identification cards.

Starting in October of next year, you will have to have a REAL ID to board a domestic, commercial flight, to enter a secure federal building, and to visit a military base.

There’s a list of things you’ll need to bring with you if you plan to get a REAL ID at your local DMV.

You’ll need proof of identity. This can include your birth certificate or a passport.

You’ll also need your social security card or a W-2 that has your social security number on it.

You’ll need two proofs of your current, physical South Carolina address. That could include your current, unexpired driver’s license and a utility bill that is no more than 90 days old.

If you have any legal name changes, you’ll also need to bring your marriage license or a court order.

For more information about the REAL ID, click here.

To order your REAL ID online, click here.