GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Help raise money for a good cause while teeing up at Topgolf on Thursday, Oct. 23rd.

KOPIS and the American Cancer Society are teaming up for “Real Men Wear Pink Topgolf Tournament” from 4 to 7 p.m. at the location off Pelham Road and I-85.

For more information, visit: http://kopiswearpinktournament.com