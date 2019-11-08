Rebate checks are in the mail; SC taxpayers get $50 each

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials say they have started mailing $50 rebate checks to eligible taxpayers.

The state Revenue Department said Friday the first 400,000 checks were sent out this week and all 1.2 million checks should be in the mail by Dec. 2.

Lawmakers backed Gov. Henry McMaster’s call to use for the rebates the $61 million of state income tax paid by South Carolina’s unidentified winner of the October 2018 $878 million Mega Million lottery prize.

All tax filers when paid at least $50 in income tax in 2018 will get $50 back. Married couples will have to share their check.

The checks will cost $700,000 to mail.

Opponents of the rebate said the money might be better spent on raises for teachers or other state workers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.