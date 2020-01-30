4 different inclined infant sleepers recalled due to suffocation risk

Recalls

(WSPA/CNN) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled four different kinds of inclined infant sleepers because of a risk of suffocation.

The recalled products are:

No injuries or deaths have been associated with these products.

According to the CPSC, the products were recalled because of infant fatalities in other inclined sleep products.

The agency says infants can roll from their back onto their stomachs in the sleepers.

Anyone with these products should stop using them immediately and contact the manufacturer for a refund or voucher.

