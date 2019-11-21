Cheese Nips recalled due to possible plastic pieces

Recalls

by: Nancy Krause, WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) — You may want to check your cupboards.

Mondelēz Global LLC Wednesday announced it was recalling a limited quantity of Cheese Nips due to the potential presence of small food-grade yellow plastic pieces, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The FDA said the plastic from a dough scraper was found on manufacturing equipment and that a small amount of the product may have been affected.

This recall is limited exclusively to the Cheese Nips product listed in the grid, available at retail stores nationwide.  

DescriptionRetail UPCBest When Used By Date
CHEESE NIPS (11 oz. BOX)0 44000 03453 518MAY20
19MAY20
20MAY20

The FDA said there have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global to date related to this product.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it, and should discard any product they may have. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall, and Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday- Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Turkey Day Giveaway
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store