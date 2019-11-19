Cottage cheese recalled due to possible contamination

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA/CNN Newsource) – Thousands of cases of cottage cheese have been recalled because they may be contaminated with metal and plastic pieces.

Kraft Heinz said the recall involved three types of its Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese.

The company says it has received six complaints from consumers but no reports of anyone being injured.

The plastic or metal pieces can cause injury to the mouth, teeth, throat, and stomach, according to Kraft Heinz.

The recall affects 9,500 cases of Breakstone’s 2% Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese, 4% Large Curd Cottage Cheese, and 4% Small Curd Cottage Cheese.

Anyone who purchased the cottage cheese should return it to the store where it was purchased and should not eat it.