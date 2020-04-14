1  of  16
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City Of Seneca First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Oconee County Courthouse Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Fiat Chrysler recalls pickups, SUVs to fix windshield wipers

Recalls
Posted: / Updated:
chrysler-fiat_1527263365425.jpg

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 550,000 vehicles worldwide because the windshield wiper arms can come loose and stop the wipers from working properly.

The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 Ram 1500, 1500 Classic pickups and Jeep Compass SUVs.

Documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say loose wiper arms can reduce a driver’s visibility.

Fiat Chrysler says in a statement that it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Owners will be notified later this month and dealers will tighten the wiper nuts to fix the problem. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories